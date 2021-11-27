Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of DraftKings worth $13,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $36.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.61. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.93.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

In other DraftKings news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,842,701 shares of company stock worth $158,331,116 over the last quarter. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

