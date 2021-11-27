Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,083 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.16% of CyrusOne worth $13,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 16,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $89.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $89.92. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.66, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 507.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CONE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. TD Securities downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.09.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

