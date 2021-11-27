Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.32% of Sanderson Farms worth $13,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 534.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 57,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after buying an additional 48,061 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 430.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 40,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 33,028 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 6.3% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 312.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 37,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 17.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAFM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

SAFM stock opened at $186.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.66. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.55 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.09 and a 200 day moving average of $183.85.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.