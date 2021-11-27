Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 12,913 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of STORE Capital worth $13,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,653,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,143,000 after acquiring an additional 211,642 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 204,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,435,000 after buying an additional 240,757 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 94,552.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 61,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 467,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,149,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.58. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.84.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 165.59%.

STOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties.

