Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 22,794 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,794 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of OneMain worth $12,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain by 104.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 43.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter valued at $40,000.

OMF opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.98. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

OMF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

