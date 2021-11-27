Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 233,958 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,445,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,958 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $13,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCX. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 58.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 455.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter worth about $70,000.

NYSE:BCX opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

