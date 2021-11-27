Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 31,513 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,513 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dropbox worth $13,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $337,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Dropbox by 4.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of DBX opened at $24.34 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The business had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DBX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $312,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $27,994.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,948 shares of company stock worth $1,701,311. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.