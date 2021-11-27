Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 3,182 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.38% of NewMarket worth $13,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEU. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,583,000 after acquiring an additional 49,596 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,417,000 after acquiring an additional 49,248 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 68,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,907,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NEU opened at $340.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $346.53 and a 200-day moving average of $335.78. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.33. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $297.29 and a one year high of $432.55.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $622.21 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 10.43%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total value of $186,432.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.