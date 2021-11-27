Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 47,413 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,413 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.35% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $13,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,426,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,089,000 after buying an additional 1,053,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,183.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,300,000 after buying an additional 489,044 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,117,000 after buying an additional 487,605 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $57.64 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day moving average is $58.27.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

KLIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

