Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 53,895 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 308,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,895 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Perrigo worth $14,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 31.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 126.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

PRGO stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.87.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.06%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

