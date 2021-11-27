Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of AMERCO worth $13,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMERCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in AMERCO by 1,237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in AMERCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $722.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $711.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $639.95. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $407.42 and a twelve month high of $769.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

