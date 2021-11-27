Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,267 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 30,301 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.47% of Perficient worth $12,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,756 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Perficient by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 2.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Perficient by 227.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in Perficient by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,990 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $134.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.56.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Perficient’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

