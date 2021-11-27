Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $13,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.4% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

Shares of IIPR opened at $266.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.81 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,247 shares of company stock worth $1,345,760. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

