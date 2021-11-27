Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $12.36 Million Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.34% of Diodes worth $12,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 120.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,665,000 after purchasing an additional 217,123 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 27.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,265,000 after purchasing an additional 166,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 96.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,134,000 after purchasing an additional 123,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,720,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,545,000 after purchasing an additional 110,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 86.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 213,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 99,196 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $133,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $66,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,697 shares of company stock worth $14,635,364 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIOD opened at $103.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.10. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.86 and a 12 month high of $113.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered their target price on shares of Diodes to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.