Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $12.86 Million Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $12,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEDG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Shares of SEDG opened at $341.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.03. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $389.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.30.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total value of $2,703,778.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,011,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,174 shares of company stock valued at $18,258,708 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.