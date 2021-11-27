Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $12.97 Million Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Teck Resources worth $12,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Teck Resources by 129.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,740,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,929 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $50,021,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $40,856,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 74.2% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 4,044,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in Teck Resources by 18.0% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,572,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0399 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.68%.

TECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

