Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $13.03 Million Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.30% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $13,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $351,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 80.0% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.3% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 546,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth $699,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

WWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

NYSE:WWE opened at $51.37 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.36.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.56 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.