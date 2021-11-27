Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $13.28 Million Stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 54,618 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Arconic worth $13,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arconic by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,612,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,033,000 after buying an additional 2,276,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arconic by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arconic by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,527,000 after purchasing an additional 173,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Arconic by 3,116.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,740,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Arconic by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,516,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,027,000 after purchasing an additional 111,627 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

NYSE ARNC opened at $27.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

