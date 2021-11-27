Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $13.82 Million Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Meritage Homes worth $13,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Meritage Homes by 1,162.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 42,204 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 41.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Meritage Homes by 28.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 34.2% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Meritage Homes by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTH opened at $115.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.89 and a 200-day moving average of $104.30. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $123.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

In related news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $4,581,104.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,579,389. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

