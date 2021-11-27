Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $14.22 Million Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.41% of Murphy USA worth $14,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Murphy USA by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Murphy USA by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,723,000 after purchasing an additional 180,904 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Murphy USA by 18,863.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 154,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,613,000 after purchasing an additional 153,737 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 717.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 152,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,299,000 after purchasing an additional 133,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,405,000 after purchasing an additional 123,782 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA stock opened at $178.85 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.47 and a twelve month high of $187.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

