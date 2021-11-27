Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $14.28 Million Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Littelfuse worth $14,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 52.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 35.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $304.28 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.15 and a 52-week high of $334.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total transaction of $2,466,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,898.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,137 shares of company stock valued at $13,553,717 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

