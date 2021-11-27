Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,464 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.22% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $13,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 130.6% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 29.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 52,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.41.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SRPT opened at $79.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.59.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. The business had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.