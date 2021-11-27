Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,378 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.23% of Celsius worth $12,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Celsius by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.94. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $110.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 648.97 and a beta of 1.98.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

