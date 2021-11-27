Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,899 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.47% of Trinity Industries worth $12,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $68,676,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.46.

Shares of TRN opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -129.23%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

