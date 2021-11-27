Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Makes New $13.05 Million Investment in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,651,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,046,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.33% of DigitalBridge Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $377,848,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,822,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $89,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 452,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $7,424,434.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 830,138 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,290 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

