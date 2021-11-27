Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 30,975 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,975 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First American Financial worth $13,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First American Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,599,000 after purchasing an additional 32,073 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in First American Financial by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,594,000 after purchasing an additional 82,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in First American Financial by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 79,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $75.88 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $78.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.20.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

