Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 263,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $951,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $581,886,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,722,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,627,000. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,790,000.

OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $58.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

