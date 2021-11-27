Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,170 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Onto Innovation worth $12,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,307 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the second quarter valued at $37,776,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 265.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 442,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 321,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 105.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 598,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,741,000 after purchasing an additional 306,701 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 58.1% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 643,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,018,000 after purchasing an additional 236,547 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,225 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,180. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $90.50 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $94.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.42 and a 200 day moving average of $73.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ONTO shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.