Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Terminix Global worth $13,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terminix Global by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Brett Ponton acquired 5,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMX stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TMX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

