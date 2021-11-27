Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 3,751 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.22% of Medpace worth $13,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Medpace by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Medpace by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Medpace by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

In related news, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $39,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $2,664,692.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,002,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,176,663.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,405 shares of company stock worth $7,806,361. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $210.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.95. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $121.85 and a one year high of $231.00. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.