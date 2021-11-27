Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 5,090 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Helen of Troy worth $13,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HELE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $244.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $199.73 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.44.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

