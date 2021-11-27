Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 5,424 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,022 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.38% of Bank of Hawaii worth $12,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $82.41 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $74.76 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.55 and its 200-day moving average is $84.98.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 48.61%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $476,556.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $494,664.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,809 shares of company stock worth $3,417,489 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

