Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 60,980 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,141,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 60,980 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $14,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 12,626,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,312,000 after purchasing an additional 757,583 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,528,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after purchasing an additional 312,986 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 319,994 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 961,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 148,274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $4.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

