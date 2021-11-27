Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 8,700 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.26% of Clean Harbors worth $13,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth $230,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth $251,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $54,937.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.63.

NYSE CLH opened at $109.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.69.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

