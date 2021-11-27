Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,062 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.35% of KB Home worth $12,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 24,151 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after acquiring an additional 46,642 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $974,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 512.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53. KB Home has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.75.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.60. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KB Home will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 362,861 shares of company stock valued at $15,267,641. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

