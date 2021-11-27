Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,066 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.58% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $14,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 52.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett purchased 10,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

