Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,130 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,041,197 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 54,602 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 922,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 173,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 59,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,407 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 29,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 254,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

PRTK opened at $4.38 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

