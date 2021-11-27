Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,180 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Park Aerospace worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price Michael F grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 710.1% in the second quarter. Price Michael F now owns 121,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 106,522 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 8.7% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 834,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,436,000 after purchasing an additional 66,851 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 21.5% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 337,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 59,645 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the second quarter worth $712,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 28,641 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PKE opened at $13.01 on Friday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $266.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

