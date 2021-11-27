Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Park National worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Park National by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Park National by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 67,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Park National by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Park National by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Park National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRK opened at $134.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.82. Park National Co. has a one year low of $98.79 and a one year high of $145.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

PRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

