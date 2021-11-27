Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $365.27 Million

Brokerages expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will announce $365.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $357.00 million and the highest is $369.90 million. Park-Ohio posted sales of $360.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Park-Ohio.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $358.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.13 million. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKOH. B. Riley decreased their target price on Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $20.48 and a 52-week high of $41.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -384.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 433,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 8.7% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 187,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio during the first quarter valued at $307,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio during the first quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 10.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,244,000 after purchasing an additional 76,536 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

Read More: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.