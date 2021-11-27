Particl Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.77 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 27th. Particl has a total market cap of $24.77 million and $4,442.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Particl has traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $2.11 or 0.00003876 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00012366 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $447.09 or 0.00819999 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,746,674 coins and its circulating supply is 11,722,268 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.