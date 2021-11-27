Patientory (PTOY) Market Cap Hits $1.16 Million

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Patientory coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $27.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00044806 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.69 or 0.00234079 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00088541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Patientory Coin Profile

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

