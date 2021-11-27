Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.60

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.60 and traded as high as $15.55. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 10,320 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patriot National Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.15 million, a P/E ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.60.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.80%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Patriot National Bancorp by 31.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 145,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 44,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Patriot National Bancorp by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 253,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 67,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

