PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 3.2% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $187.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

