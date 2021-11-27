PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Shares Bought by Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,943 shares during the period. PaySign comprises 1.1% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. owned about 0.83% of PaySign worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign during the second quarter worth about $185,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in PaySign by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 26,997 shares in the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC raised its holdings in shares of PaySign by 64.0% during the second quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 324,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PaySign in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYS opened at $1.96 on Friday. PaySign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $101.32 million, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.32.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PaySign had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 25.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PaySign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

In related news, insider Robert Strobo sold 14,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $39,502.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 2,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,532.00, for a total transaction of $6,233,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,555 shares of company stock valued at $6,554,353. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

