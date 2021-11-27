Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,179.63

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,179.63 ($15.41) and traded as high as GBX 1,250 ($16.33). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 1,237 ($16.16), with a volume of 866,492 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,175 ($15.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pennon Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45, a current ratio of 14.04 and a quick ratio of 12.86. The company has a market capitalization of £3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,189.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,179.63.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

