PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.38.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $934,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 126,379 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.77 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,188.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFSI traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $65.04. The stock had a trading volume of 375,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,240. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.37. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.