Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $953.24 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will report sales of $953.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $941.00 million to $983.80 million. Pentair posted sales of $796.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year sales of $3.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 62,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $2,636,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 32.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 247,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,958,000 after buying an additional 61,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR opened at $75.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

