Peony (PNY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $109,810.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 27th. During the last week, Peony has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Peony has a market capitalization of $27.17 million and $109,810.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000816 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00036240 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 73.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000043 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 115.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 60,421,849 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.