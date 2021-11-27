Peoples Financial Services CORP. Buys 2,374 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 202.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Amundi acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 621.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,849,000 after buying an additional 1,377,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Facebook by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,294,000 after buying an additional 1,357,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $7.94 on Friday, reaching $333.12. The stock had a trading volume of 14,750,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,748,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.48. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $84,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,815,813 shares of company stock valued at $631,347,024 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

